Bluestein R H & Co. Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bluestein R H & Co. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,350 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 59.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,216,953. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

