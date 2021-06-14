Bluestein R H & Co. Invests $1.97 Million in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,887,288,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,088,366,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,508,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,532,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,710,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coupang alerts:

CPNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupang in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.89. 16,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.