Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,545,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.58. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

