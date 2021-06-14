BMO Capital Markets Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RROTF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of RROTF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

