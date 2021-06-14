BMO Capital Markets Raises Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target to C$4.50

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RROTF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Roots from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Roots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of RROTF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.71. Roots has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.01.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

