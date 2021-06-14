BMO Capital Markets Raises Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.05 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

Shares of TCW opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.22. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$681.40 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

