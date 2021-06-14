BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,038 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,064,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,167,000 after buying an additional 341,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,329,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXSM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company.Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $66.39 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 2.53.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

