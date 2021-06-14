BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 3,817 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 111,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $411,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $67.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

