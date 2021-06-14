BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 3,891 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCEI opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BCEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

