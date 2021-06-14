BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys New Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 21,535 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $711.17 million, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

