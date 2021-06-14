BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ferro were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ferro by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ferro by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 948,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOE. G.Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

FOE opened at $21.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

