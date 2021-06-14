BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVXL stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

AVXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

