BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 7,320 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coty were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coty by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Coty by 323.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.49.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

