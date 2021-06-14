Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.72

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.72 and last traded at C$40.63, with a volume of 3822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.50 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.