Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $0.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Bombardier stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

