Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth Sells 2,911 Shares

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brant Demuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

