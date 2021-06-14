Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.46.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 2.96.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

