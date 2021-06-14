Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.46.
NYSE:BOOT opened at $75.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boot Barn has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 2.96.
In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,835 shares of company stock worth $11,382,318 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96,333 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Boot Barn by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
