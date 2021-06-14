BOScoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 99.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $4,825.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded up 97.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000599 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

