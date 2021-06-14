Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 300 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,547.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $61.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.41. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $64.36.

