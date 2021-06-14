Boston Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

