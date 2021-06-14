Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,999 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,300,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAM opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

