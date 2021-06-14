Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,700,000 after buying an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 55,139 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $130.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.27. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.86.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.