Boston Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

