BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) versus SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Head-To-Head Analysis

BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BoxScore Brands has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BoxScore Brands and SinglePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BoxScore Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BoxScore Brands and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BoxScore Brands N/A N/A N/A SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BoxScore Brands and SinglePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BoxScore Brands $80,000.00 7.97 -$1.90 million N/A N/A SinglePoint $2.88 million 9.40 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

BoxScore Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SinglePoint.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc. and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc. in February 2018. BoxScore Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

