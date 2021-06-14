Bridge Mutual (BMI) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001948 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $40.67 million and $510,586.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00062519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00168746 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00187639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.90 or 0.01087262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,076.70 or 0.99963802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bridge Mutual was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,074,004 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

