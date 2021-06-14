Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 28,800 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 240.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $616,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $13,525,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $67.71 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

