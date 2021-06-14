Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,431,000 after buying an additional 151,489 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ opened at $452.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $416.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $453.81.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,798 shares of company stock worth $11,304,717 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

