Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 57,388 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,388 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

