Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,025 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 471.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

MHK opened at $193.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.77. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.79 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

