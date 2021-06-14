Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 926.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSEU opened at $38.12 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49.

