Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Zendesk by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Zendesk by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $526,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,261.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,633 shares of company stock worth $21,552,117. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk stock opened at $138.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.26.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.