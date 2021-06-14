Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

EAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,129 shares of company stock worth $21,152,412 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,545,000 after purchasing an additional 171,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

