British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,100 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) received a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,806 ($36.66) on Monday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,768.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

In related news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,044,590 and sold 24,461 shares valued at $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

