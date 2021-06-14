Brokerages Anticipate AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,480 shares of company stock worth $4,642,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 127,539 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $142,515,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $80.44.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

