Brokerages Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Avnet posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 435.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $1,007,686.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 110.7% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 42,165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,151,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avnet stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,562. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

