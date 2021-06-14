Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post $84.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.30 million and the lowest is $81.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $66.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $366.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $518.66 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $568.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,583.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,644. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.81.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

