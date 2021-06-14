Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. NetApp posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 470,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,321 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTAP opened at $83.37 on Friday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

