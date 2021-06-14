Brokerages Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post $4.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.29 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $18.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $26.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

PDD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,514,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,450,330. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.59. The stock has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

