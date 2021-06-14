Brokerages Expect Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.21). Aptinyx posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 2,108.05% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 55,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,555. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $233.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Aptinyx by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

