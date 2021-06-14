Brokerages Expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,426 shares of company stock worth $1,257,956 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

BCRX stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 110,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.65. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

