Brokerages Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Million

Equities analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to announce sales of $5.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.13 million and the highest is $5.51 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $1.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year sales of $23.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.84 million to $24.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $47.64 million, with estimates ranging from $37.78 million to $57.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.59. 352,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,599. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.32.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

