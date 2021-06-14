Brokerages Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMGN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 27,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,334. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.36.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

