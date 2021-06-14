Brokerages Expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Limoneira posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.44%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,206.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,548.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,269 shares of company stock worth $94,114. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $20.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

