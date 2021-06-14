Brokerages Expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Lyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lyra Therapeutics.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYRA opened at $9.12 on Friday. Lyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.14.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

