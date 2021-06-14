Brokerages Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.52 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will report $330.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $331.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $329.60 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $314.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of MSA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,980. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.47. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,284,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,937,000 after purchasing an additional 818,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,091,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 3.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 996,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

