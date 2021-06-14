Brokerages Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $58.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $444.46 million, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.83. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.