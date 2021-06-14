Brokerages Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report sales of $125.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.61 million. Smartsheet reported sales of $91.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $513.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.80 million to $514.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $658.39 million, with estimates ranging from $637.97 million to $669.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.81.

NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $65.11. The stock had a trading volume of 139,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,294. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.19.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,394 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,501. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,913,000 after buying an additional 1,433,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $92,803,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Smartsheet by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,761,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,105 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth $72,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

