Brokerages Expect Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Teradata’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.39. Teradata reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradata will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teradata.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 477.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,227 shares of company stock worth $600,256 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $107,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $31,625,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at $49,501,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradata (TDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.