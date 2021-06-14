Brokerages Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Price Target at $38.50

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $36.00 on Friday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.