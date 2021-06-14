Brokerages Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.55

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.55 ($2.99).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

