Brokerages Set Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) PT at $19.83

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $294,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.74. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.